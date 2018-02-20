Al Wiebe on guitar with Tim Stacey on acoustic bass, and Dave Quinn on Sax. (Special to Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Weekly jazz jam added to Langley bistro’s menu

Porter’s coffee house introduces a new session for young and up-and-coming musicians.

Porter’s Bistro has launched a new weekly jazz jam for high school music students and amateur musicians, and it kicks off this Wednesday.

Every Wednesday night starting Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the historic Murrayville coffee house will provide an opportunity for musicians of all ages and abilities to play jazz alongside professional musicians.

It’s being called the Porter’s educational jazz jam sessions.

The weekly jazz jam is a concept being developed and hosted by Fort Langley musician Dave Quinn of RazzMaJazz Entertainment.

WATCH VIDEO: LANGLEY FINE ARTS STUDENTS LUCA CARBONE (BASS) AND MURAT KOCAOGLU (GUITAR AND VOCALS) SITTING IN WITH AL WIEBE (GUITAR) AND DON ROGERS (DRUMS) AT MANGIA E SCAPPA’S IN FORT LANGLEY.

“Jam sessions are one of the best ways to learn how to play jazz, improve musicianship skills and perform more confidently,” said Quinn, who has been playing jazz music professionally for more than 40 years.

“I’m bringing in a diverse line-up of top professional jazz musicians each week who will be able to share their knowledge, skills, wisdom and experience with up-and-coming jazz musicians.,” he added.

As an extra bonus, all musicians who take part in the jam can enter into a monthly contest for a $50 gift certificate from Long & McQuade, which will be matched with a $50 gift certificate to the student’s school music program.

Porter’s owner, Bill Burrmeester is also a jazz musician.

“Jam sessions aren’t for musicians only. We hope people will come out for music, coffee, some great home-style food and conversation,” said Burrmeester, who took over Porters Bistro several years ago from the Porter family and almost immediately added music to the menu.

Porter’s is a coffee house developed in a heritage building originally constructed in 1888 as a general store.

It is located at Murrayville’s five corners, at 216th Street and 48th Avenue.

“We are excited about this Wednesday’s special guest Al Wiebe because he is a wonderful player and sounds like Wes Montgomery or Lennie Breau,” Dave said ahead of the kickoff.

Wiebe plays several styles of music including jazz, R&B, rock, and country, which is reflected in the different groups he has performed in throughout his decades of playing.

He started playing professionally at the age of 17 in various night clubs around Vancouver, and graduated to play shows at the Cave, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and other venues and TV show with various groups including Irish Rovers, Banjo Parlour, and It’s a Musical World. He also played in the 1960s psychedelic bands, The Hydroelectric Streetcar and The Painted Ship.

Now, he’s a special guest heading up these local educational and entertainment sessions.

Louie Quinn Band will be performing at Porter’s Bistro on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and master guitarist Olaf Deshield will be performing during the March 14 jazz jam. Quinn said other special guests will be announced in the days to come.

 

Master guitarist Olaf Deshield will be performing at the Porters Jazz Jam on Wednesday, March 14. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Louie Quinn Band, which features Doug Louie (keys) and Dave Quinn (sax), will be performing at Porter’s Bistro on Wednesday, Feb. 28. (Special to the Langley Advance)

