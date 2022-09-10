Geraldine McManus represented United Way, a non-profit group at the sixth annual Willoughby Dayz event, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Willoughby Town Centre. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Geraldine McManus represented United Way, a non-profit group at the sixth annual Willoughby Dayz event, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Willoughby Town Centre. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Willoughby businesses welcome dozens as annual event returns

Some even got their passports stamped the same day

A representative of businesses at Willoughby Town Centre, Tracey Ehman, had been waiting for a long time to see the crowds return to the small community and support local businesses.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the long wait ended as dozens of people gathered at the 10.2-acre centre to support businesses and celebrate the sixth annual Willoughby Dayz event.

“Ah! it makes me so happy,” said Ehman looking at the long line-up outside a local eatery.

People had gathered to interact with the business owners, try their sample offerings or learn about their business, and get their Willoughby Dayz passports stamped.

The passports were designed specifically for the Sept. 10 event. Unlike the usual ones, these had logos of more than 50 participating businesses. People could visit those stores and collect stamps to enter a draw for prizes.

Ehman shared the local business had donated more than $3,000 for the event, and the money would be used to give gift cards and prize packages worth 150 to 450 dollars. The winners will be announced on Monday, Sept. 12.

There are coffee products, sunglasses, fitness items, gift cards and a lot more in the prize packages. The event returned after two long COVID years, and Ehman said Willoughby Town Centre is “thrilled” with the community’s support, especially in the past two years.

“We want to be that walkable community where people can come without their cars and pop by to get pet food, pick liquor, enjoy coffee, and do more,” Ehman concluded.

.

Tracey Ehman was the event coordinator at the sixth annual Willoughby Dayz. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Valerie Jensan of Balloons by Sparkles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

