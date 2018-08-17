Pictured, sponsors of “A World of Magic” spoke at a press conference in Richmond (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: World of Magic coming to Vancouver

Seven magic shows will appear at the Vancouver Playhouse from September 7 to 9

Vancouver will be a lucky city in September, when “A World of Magic” performs at the Vancouver Playhouse.

“A World of Magic” bills itself as a Las Vegas-caliber show to fundraise for the Richmond Hospital Foundation.

Juliana Chen and James Liu are the organizers, in partnership with the International Magician’s Gala, Canada Chuan Sheng Culture & Media Group, and The Vancouver Magic Circle.

Upon translation, Liu, organizer and chairman of Sichuan Chamber of Commerce, stated that $3 from every sold ticket will go towards the foundation to help them rebuild and grow.

The show will include world-class magicians such as Aaron Crow, Claudius Speech, Ed Alonzo, Juliana Chen, Kevin James, Murray and Teresa Hatfield, and Wayne Houchin.

There will be seven shows from Sept. 7-9 that will sell 4,200 tickets.

To buy tickets or to receive more information on World of Magic, visit their website.

