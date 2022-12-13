VIDEO: Young actors given forum

Theatre manager Lauren Trotzuk congratulated the team of eight students in the arts council’s theatre program, who recently put on an abbreviated rendition of High School Musical. (Roxanne Hooper/The Star)

Just ahead of COVID, in 2019, the Langley Arts Council launched a youth theatre program – bringing the arts alive for several aspiring young thespians from across the Lower Mainland.

A small crowd of excited family and friends witnessed the results of those efforts earlier this month, when they came together for a much-abridged version of “High School Musical,” brought to the stage at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

The group, lead by theatre manager Lauren Trotzuk, was wrapping up its fall semester with a 20-minute show.

Trotzuk lauded the youth who took to the stage with various degrees of speaking and singing roles.

“It’s fantastic to have a group of people from so many different places, from Langley, from Abbotsford, from Surrey and Delta all be able to come and join here, all for one mutual idea, which is to create a safe space for us to be able to express ourselves,” she said.

Langley Arts Council president Lana Hart’s passion for theatre was the catalyst for creating the youth theatre program, explained LAC arts coordinator Mimi Sayvong.

The program continues to grow each year with new and returning students.

She noted the program runs three semesters: spring, winter, and fall, with additional programming currently being planned for summer – likely in the form of summer camps.

“Each semester students tackle a new musical, so it’s a big undertaking. But they’re always up to the challenge,” Sayvong added.

And accordng to Sayvong, it’s been Trotzuk’s efforts and ability to create an inclusive environment that have made a “big impact on the success of the program.”

At least one of the students, who’s now graduating from the program, agreed.

At the end of the Saturday afternoon performance, he thanked Trotzuk for her guidance and mentorship.

“Thank you so much,” he said. “You’ve made me become what I can be. I’m starting to get lead roles in musicals. And now, I have the confidence, and all because of what you helped me with.”

There’s always room for more youth, with deadline for registration in the winter program on Jan. 7 at langleyarts.ca. Bursaries are available for those who need assistance.

A team of eight youth took to the stage at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Community Centre recently to present an abridged version of High School Musical. (Roxanne Hooper/Aldergrove Star)

