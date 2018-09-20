VIDEO: Young Langley singer shoots to dethrone veteran musician

Winners will be announced Oct. 21 at the Hard Rock Casino, and several Langley artists are hopefuls.

Emily Taylor Adams is one of several Langley musicians up for awards from the BC Country Music Association. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Fresh back from Nashville, Emily Taylor Adams will be on stage next week to perform for her hometown fans.

She’ll be at Gabby’s Cabaret on Thursday with Myles Murphy, performing some of her new, unreleased music.

But what has Adams most excited this week was the release of the BC Country Music Association’s list of finalist – her name in the running for two awards.

She’s trying to dethrone fellow Langley singer, songwriter, and friend, Karen Lee Batten, who’s held the title of female artist of the year for the past six terms – and in the running again this time round.

Adams is also up against Batten for the website of the year, plus she’s in the running for Socan’s songwriter of the year award for work she did with Nate Cavalli and Spener Bleasdale, in writing If I Were a Drink.

But Batten is also up for a number of other top honours at the BCCMA awards next month.

She’s in the running for entertainer of the year, fans choice of the year, album of the year for Under the Covers, and website of the year.

“Eight nominations… oh my word.. what the heck… #blushing!! I am totally stoked to be named long side so many of my buddies and colleagues and am truly looking forward to co-hosting this years 2018 award show alongside my much older (but not wiser) brother Curtis Pope,” Batten said.

She is also a contender for the new award for interactive artist of the year and up twice for the humanitarian of the year for work she did on both a flood, as well as a separate fire relief fundraiser.

“I also have to say receiving two humanitarian nominations this year has really warmed my heart. Giving to others is what we are supposed to do, and I am just humbled by the love being given back to me,” she said.

That’s a nomination that Batten holds with former Langleyite Linda Corscadden, who’s also up for country music person of the year.

And on the BCCMA’s final list are also fellow Langley musician – and so much more – Mitch Merrett who’s up for producer of the year, and Gabby’s Cabaret is up for country venue of the year,

JoJo Mason, who lives just across the Langley border in Clayton Heights, is up for fans choice, male artist of the year, and video of th year for Edge of the Night.

Speaking of former Langleyite, Aaron Pritchett is up for entertainer of the year, fans choice, male artist of the year, and single, as well as video, of the year for Worth a Shot and he’s also a contender for the new interactive artist of the year.

“How awesome is it that we have so many crazy talented artists in B.C.,” Batten told the Langley Advance.

“This final ballot just shows you how many singers, players, labels, producers, managers, agents, buyers, and anyone working in or along side the music industry busts their butt daily to create and promote great music.”

READ MORE: Langley’s country musicians place prominently on list of B.C.’s best

BC Country Music Awards is actually broken up into a number of events that run Oct. 18 to 21, including the kickoff party happening at Gabby’s Cabaret in Langley on the Thursday evening. Those festivities get going at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The rest of the activities, including the awards showcase, an artist development workshop, the awards pre-party, and a songwriter storytelling session (BCCMA in the Round) all happen in Coquitlam.

It all wraps with the 42nd awards show on Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Hard Rock Casino. Ticket information available by calling 604-533-5088 or going online.

Langley’s Karen Lee Batten, as well as host radio personality Curtis Pope, will be the awards hosts.