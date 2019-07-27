Violinist Sophie Armstrong takes over the Willoughby Ampitheatre on Aug. 1 for the Summer Festival Series. (Phil Crozier/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Violinist asks Langley to come to concert ‘ready to participate’

Sophie Armstrong takes over Willoughby Ampitheatre for a Summer Festival Series performance Aug. 1

Violinist Sophie Armstrong performs at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug 1, at 7 p.m.

This free concert is another installment of Langley Township’s Summer Festival Series. The initiative, kick-started by arts and culture director Peter Tulumello, is a chance for locals to come out and enjoy live music.

Read more: Michael J. Fox’s former bandmate takes Willoughby stage

Armstrong was born in London, U.K., raised in Sydney, Australia, and now resides in Calgary, Alberta where she said her worldly travels and upbringing now shape her work.

She was one of Canada Day’s many performers this past July 1 in Fort Langley. It was there she spoke with the Township and agreed to come back to play during the summer.

“I loved the main street in Langley – it’s so cute and everything is kind of refreshing,” Armstrong said about her time spent in the city one month prior.

“Langley seems like a community minded place. I was surprised how musically engaged it was and how many people took the time to contact me on social media after the show.”

Armstrong has performed in 20 countries, honing the violin skills she’s been developing since childhood.

She describes her music style as a fusion of exotic rhythms and melodies which can be heard on the albums Kissed by the Moon and The Journey, to name a few.

Finishing up a Christmas album and preparing for a music video shoot in Scotland are only a couple of projects Armstrong says she is in the midst of right now.

“Come prepared to participate,” Armstrong said, describing her performance at the festival series as a test run for her longer trips on an upcoming tour.

A mother of three, she’ll be joined by her husband, three-and-a-half-year-old, two-year-old, and seven-month-old to cheer her on.

Next week’s performance on Thursday, Aug. 8 is Juno Award winner Valdy, a Canadian folksinger known for his single “Rock and Roll Song.”

Jazz musician Maya Rae Band will also be performing on the Odium Stage in front of the Fort Langley Community Hall for the Jazz and Arts Festival.

She’ll be taking the stage on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. as a special bonus performance put on through the series.

For more information on the Summer Festival Series and the rest of the summer’s line-up, people can visit www.tol.ca.

