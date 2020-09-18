Virus prompts Langley Camera Club members to refocus

Technology has kept local shutterbugs connected and broadened their horizons

Zoom and other pieces of technology are allowing Langley Camera Club members to stay connected and share their passion for photography. (Langley Camera Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Camera Club members have found renewed focus during the global pandemic, seeing the world through a new lens.

“March 4 was our last meeting in the hall, the following week it was unanimously decided to end meeting physically together until it was safe to do so,” explained president Sheena Wilkie.

The group, founded in 1961, would typically meet at the West Langley Hall to share photos, discuss technique and socialize.

After society basically shut down due to the coronavirus in the spring, the members still wanted to to those things so like most community groups, they turned to technology. The club purchased an online program that allowed members to photos for evaluation online and judges to evaluate photographs online.

It’s had an unexpected result.

“We can now have judges from across Canada evaluate our members’ photographs,” Wilkie noted.

By April 1, the club was up and meeting on Zoom.

Then the devastating news that one of the members died of COVID-19 on April 6.

“We are living in uncertain times, but at the Langley Camera Club our passion for photography remains constant,” she said.

The members still wanted to do photography and share their passion with the rest of the club. Next up was the club AGM in May.

The club initiated Locked Down Photo Competitions which has simple rules – take photos in their home and yard.

In July, with the relaxation of rules in this province, the group started distanced small group meetings, but the club is still using technology and is inviting the public to take part.

“This summer we did not take a break and we have had a successful Summer Photo Talk program on Zoom. We have worked out all the kinks of virtual meetings and are rolling right into our fall program,” she said.

The public can check out one of the online meetings and learn more about the club through its website, langleycameraclub.ca.

“For prospective members, all you need to attend our virtual meetings is a computer, tablet or smartphone,” she noted.

Contact the club to get the Zoom invitation.

“Once you have registered, we will provide support to get you online with us! We love people and we love making and talking about photographs,” Wilkie added.

Moving into autumn, the group has some online events.

Shoot for the Stars: an introduction to astrophotography is presented by Tim Yaworski on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants will learn about how to the beauty of the night sky with your DSLR or mirror-less camera.

Yaworski will be presenting the seminar from Saskatchewan as the group uses technology to connect with experts wherever they may live.

The Langley Camera Club is a member of the Langley Arts Council, Arts Council of Surrey and Canadian Association for Photographic Art. The club has 127 members.

Photography