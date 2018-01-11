Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival means maple taffy at the Fort

Now in its ninth year, Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival returns to the Fort Langley National Historic Site Jan. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metis dancing, maple taffy, interactive cultural experiences, gameshow and spoons and jigging are among the highlights of festival that celebrates the French Canadian history.
Last year, an ice sculpting display drew large crowds.
See the whole schedule of events at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.
Admission into the site is free for youth under 17 years old.