VSO’s ‘Empire Strikes Back’ movie/concert series in Vancouver this summer

General-admission tickets go on sale Thursday (Feb. 14) for Empire Strikes Back movie screenings to feature live music performed by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The VSO’s latest “Star Wars” series concerts are set for next summer at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre, where John Williams’ acclaimed score will be performed three times from July 4 to 6, at 7 p.m. nightly.

Show tickets go on sale to the general public at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, according to a VSO release: “Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience.”

The VSO’s “Star Wars: Film Concert Series” is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.

As a refresher, the VSO summarizes the movie plot at vancouversymphony.ca, where tickets can be purchased.

“The battle for the galaxy intensifies in this thrilling fifth episode of the unfolding saga. As Imperial Forces launch an all-out attack on the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) flee to Cloud City where they are captured by Darth Vader. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) journeys to the mysterious, marshy planet of Dagobah, where the wise Jedi Master Yoda teaches the young hero the ways of the Force.”

In 2019, the VSO celebrates its 100th season.

At Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” series for 2018-19 will conclude on March 28 with “Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto,” featuring guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas and conductor Tania Miller.

