Wait is finally over as Langley’s Arts Alive makes a comeback

A local artist, Meghan Bonnell, uses mosses, rocks, and all kinds of flora to make her creative art pieces, which she sells all around Metro Vancouver.

New to Langley’s art scene, Bonnell moved to the City from North Vancouver in 2019 with plans to expand on her art projects.

“I didn’t know anybody and was looking for people who would be interesting in the same thing as I am,” said Bonnell.

In her first year in Langley, she came across the annual Arts Alive event. After having a “great” experience as a visitor at the 26th Arts Alive, she knew right away what to do.

Bonnell registered herself as a vendor for the 2020 event. But the 27th Arts Alive had to be postponed due to COVID. With full faith and confidence in the organizing team, Bonnell allowed DLBA to hold her registration fees for as long as required.

She was fortunate in that she didn’t have to wait very long. In 2022, the association announced that it would return with the annual event on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Bonnell is excited for the day.

“I know it is a great avenue for people to get outside to meet like-minded people,” she said. “It is a healthy way to be a part of something communal.”

As hundreds of vendors will be taking part in the event this year, Bonnell was not the only one who had been eagerly waiting for the event’s return.

Langley City resident Mary MacDougall, too, had been waiting to get a booth allotted to her, for which she had paid two years ago. MacDougall’s cousin, Lissette Isaak, who introduced her to Arts Alive, has been attending the event for more than 20 years.

It would be their third Arts Alive for McDougall and her Burnaby-based business partner, Ashley Ozechouski.

“We were shy and nervous the first time, but it went really well,” said MacDougall.

With COVID and Ozechouski’s pregnancy last year, the duo couldn’t work on many projects; hence, MacDougall said she is pretty “anxious” for this year’s event. She also felt disappointed when the event had to be cancelled during the pandemic.

“We put things on pause and did a little research to bring new items to Arts Alive,” MacDougall said.

MacDougall added she is thrilled about this year’s event.

Both trained masseuses, MacDougall and Isaak, sell hand-made massage candles, essential oils, and massage bars. McDougall said she would also give free candle holders with every purchase from her booth 128.

The Aug. 20 Arts Alive will run full day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., between 204th and 206th Streets on Fraser Highway. Some of the activities planned for the day include facepainting, live music, visual art, and more. Teri James, executive directort at the Downtown Langley Business Association said if the weather cooperates, she expects more than 30,000 people throughout the day.