‘Wake Up, Little Susie’: Byrd Dawg pays tribute

Byrd Dawg brings the pop music hits of the ’50s and ’60s in the ultimate tribute to two iconic musical duos: The Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel.

Starring singers Joel Dietrich and Wayne Rempel, Byrd Dawg have been wowing audiences across the Lower Mainland with their faithful recreation of a historic musical era with the help of their seasoned four-piece backing band, The Vintage Electric Band. Joel and Wayne have been honing their craft together for the best part of the last decade alongside artists such as Steve “Elvis Elite” Elliott, and they have perfected those famous harmonies.

Joel and Wayne grew up listening to those amazing harmonies and lyrics painting vivid pictures. Playing together in bands for several years they discovered their mutual love for singing and harmonizing. They read about Simon and Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and many other artists saying they were influenced by Phil and Don Everly. The more Joel and Wayne played together, the greater their excitement and interest grew in developing a tribute to the influential Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel.

They will bring that chemistry and professionalism to the luxurious GW Graham Theatre in Chilliwack on Friday, Feb. 2. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the GWG Theatre located at 45955 Thomas Road.

Advance tickets, $35 plus service charge, are available at the Chilliwack Arts Council, on-line at chilliwackartscouncil.com or in person at #20 – 5725 Vedder Road, or phone 604-769-2787.

Relive the excitement of the The Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel with Byrd Dawg and The Vintage Electric Band.

UPDATE: Mini Pop Kids cancel concert date in Surrey
Springmans bring "Happy Beach" in concert

