Wall maintenance interrupts run of Langley spinners’ exhibit

A local weavers guild has some of its members’ work on display at the Township civic facility.

Despite a small interruption in the exhibit this past weekend – for “wall maintenance” – local weavers have a colourful display of work up at the Township offices this month and next.

Langley Weavers & Spinners Guild has a members’ display at the Township of Langley civic vacility, at 20338 65th Ave.

The exhibit opened Wednesday, Jan. 10 and continues on display through until Monday, Feb. 26, explained arts council office manager Amy Dyck.

“I was just notified that the exhibition will come down this Friday (Jan. 19) and back up hopefully Monday for wall painting maintenance,” she elaborated.

The exhibition features tapestries and wearable art, as well as colourful displays of spinners’ creations.

Langley Weavers & Spinners Guild was formed in 1971 under the sponsorship of the Langley Arts Council to promote and educate both the guild members and the community regarding the crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting and knitting.

The guild has more than 100 members, and as a teaching guild anyone with an interest in the fibre arts is welcome to join and learn.

The guild holds its annual artisans sale – featuring members work – every year on the first weekend in November. The 2018 sale will be held at the West Langley Community Hall 9402 208th St. on Nov. 2 and 3.

For more information on the Langley Weavers’ & Spinners’ Guild, people can contact the guild president through their website at www.lwsg.org

For information on the Township arts exhibition program, people can call the Langley Arts Council at 604-534-0781 or email directors@langleyarts.ca.

