”American Idol” contestant Tyson Venegas on the TV show Sunday, left, and as a seven-year-old in 2013 at the BC Junior Talent Search in Surrey.

Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Tyson Venegas thrilled contest judges with his voice Sunday, a decade after doing so in Surrey

American Idol’s latest “Platinum Ticket” contestant was wowing Metro Vancouver-area crowds with his singing 10 years ago, long before his acclaimed performance on the television show Sunday (Feb. 19).

Tyson Venegas, 17, impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” over the weekend, earning a special pass to the Hollywood round of the contest.

The judges were floored by Venagas’ vocals.

“You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time, and I felt so connected. I felt alive,” Perry raved.

“He’s claiming to be 17 years old but he’s performing like a 45-year-old,” Ritchie added.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In Surrey a decade ago, as a seven-year-old sensation, Tyson won the 2013 BC Junior Talent Search contest at Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair.

Many of those in the audience figured he’d be a star one day, after hearing his version of the R&B classic “Route 66.”

Video of the song is posted on the Now newspaper’s Youtube channel.

A year later, in 2014, Tyson sang “O Canada” during Surrey’s Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale.

CLICK HERE to watch a 24-second clip of the performance.

On his Facebook page this week, Tyson thanked the three judges for sending him to the Hollywood round of American Idol.

“I hit the jackpot!” he exclaimed.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
