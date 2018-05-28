Dallas Smith of Langley, and Canadian superstar Terri Clark – who now lives in Nashville – have joined forces on a song called One Drink Ago. They just released a lyric video for the single. (Special to the Langley Advance)

WATCH: Lyric video screams of humorous friendship between Langley’s Dallas Smith and Terri Clark

A Walnut Grove country star and a Canadian country legend have now partnered on a fun video.

Fair to say a pair of Canadian country music stars are having some fun while they’re watching their first duet skyrocket up the charts to the top 20. And, now the duo is hoping the release of a new lyric video will push it even higher.

Back in March, Langley’s own Dallas Smith joined forces with Canadian country music sensation Terri Clark, to release a song called One Drink Ago.

That song has since climbed the Billboard – the Canada Country National Airplay listing – and for the last week of May their duet was again ranked at #16.

Described as long-time friends and admirers of each other’s work, the multiple JUNO and CCMA award winners joined forces more than a year ago. The resylt, One Drink Ago, a song telling a playful story about a night on the town, and the result of what happens when you throw a little liquid courage into the mix.

The pair have since performed the single at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville back in April and have been promoting it to radio.

Well, as if picking and performing the song wasn’t entertaining enough from these two chums, apparently recording a lyric video gave them even more reasons to laugh.

“We ‘of course’ think this lyric video is a mirror image of the song and hope that you’ll agree,” they said.

