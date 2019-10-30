WATCH: The price was right for one Aldergrove man

Daryl Pastro takes home $72,317 in prizes, including a new car, to share with family

Aldergrove resident Daryl Pastro was The Price is Right’s next big winner this month, returning from Hollywood with $72,317 in prizes, including a new car and luxury vacation.

Six members of the Pastro family travelled to California to be a part of the studio audience for the show.

They wore pink shirts saying “Pick my wife!” and “Pick my sister!” hoping show coordinators would pick Pastro’s wife, Lorraine.

Show host actor Drew Carey made mention of Lorraine “who didn’t get picked even though she was wearing a ‘Pick me’ shirt.” But thankfully, her husband was chosen.

Daryl first bid well on a cookware collection worth $1,200, which allowed him the chance to win a 2020 Hyundai Accent revealed from behind a curtain.

Daryl guessed prices for a turntable, vinyl record kit, and 2,400-watt speakers, and in turn revealed the exact cost of the car he got to then take home.

Daryl’s wife Lorraine motioned numbers at him, helping him win various Price Is Right challenges from the audience.

“This is hard,” Daryl admitted to Carey as he struggled to lock in his final price of $17,829 for the car, a choice that later had him jumping up-and-down for joy after finding out that he was correct.

“We’ve been married 30 years,” said Daryl, boasting of his marriage and wife when asked by Carey who he would like to give recognition to on air.

Then, after spinning the wheel during his showcase showdown, landing on .80 and tying with another player, Daryl broke the stalemate with the higher number 1.00 – this won him another $1,000.

Daryl faced off against one other player in the final challenge where both competitors were asked to guess the price of luxury prize packages.

Daryl locked in the answer of $22,000 for two ATVs, high-tech cameras, and five-star kiteboarding trip in Greece – all of which he ended up winning as soon as his price was revealed to be the most accurate.

The CBS episode aired on Oct. 15, as a part of Big Money Week, which started Oct. 14 and continued through Oct. 18 with up to $3.5 million in prizes available to contestants.