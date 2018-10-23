Weavers and Spinners demo craft at Artisan show and sale

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild are hosting an Artisan Show and Sale on Nov. 2 and 3.

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild are getting set to host their annual Artisan Show and Sale.

The guild’s projects will be displayed at the West Langley Community Hall at 9400 208 St. on Nov. 2 and 3.

Guild members will be at the show demonstrating how to create fabric by weaving on a loom and make yarn using a spinning wheel.

Various handcrafted items made by guild artisans will be available for purchase, including woven, knitted and felted clothing, accessories and items for the home.

The sale also features pieces by other local artisans, including jewelry, pottery, leather work and more.

Visitors can place a bid at the guild’s silent auction, enjoy a hot beverage in the tea room, or purchase project supplies, such as yarn, fibre and equipment.

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1971 under sponsorship from the Langley Arts Council. The guild’s members work together to keep up the art of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting and knitting.

The artisans’ sale is open on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

Previous story
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Just Posted

Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

The Langley City Boxing club and Coast Convention management met an agreement to continue Clash

Langley Fastball Association wins Association of the Year

Award at SoftballBC Awards Gala in Kamloops

Langley rollover crash slows traffic on 200 Street in Willoughby

Crews called to Monday afternoon collision involving two cars

VIDEO: Langley BMX racers propel pumpkins down their track

Once the standard race day was over, riders let a series of gourds roll down their Brookswood track.

Fort Langley wakes up to a flower bombing

A team from a village floral shop wanted to do a beautification project.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Vancouver mom creates screen-free kids’ entertainment

Luna Cheng, who grew up in Langley, is one of the creators of BoredBox.

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Cougar spotted after Vancouver Island resident finds his decapitated cat

Reports of conservation officers actively looking for the predator in Port Hardy Tuesday afternoon

Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal leader spars with Premier John Horgan over timing

Most Read