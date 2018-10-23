Weavers and Spinners demo craft at Artisan show and sale

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild are hosting an Artisan Show and Sale on Nov. 2 and 3.

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild are getting set to host their annual Artisan Show and Sale.

The guild’s projects will be displayed at the West Langley Community Hall at 9400 208 St. on Nov. 2 and 3.

Guild members will be at the show demonstrating how to create fabric by weaving on a loom and make yarn using a spinning wheel.

Various handcrafted items made by guild artisans will be available for purchase, including woven, knitted and felted clothing, accessories and items for the home.

The sale also features pieces by other local artisans, including jewelry, pottery, leather work and more.

Visitors can place a bid at the guild’s silent auction, enjoy a hot beverage in the tea room, or purchase project supplies, such as yarn, fibre and equipment.

The Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1971 under sponsorship from the Langley Arts Council. The guild’s members work together to keep up the art of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting and knitting.

The artisans’ sale is open on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is by donation.