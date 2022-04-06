Aaron Pritchett will play the Summerfest Country Music Festival in Abbotsford on June 11, as part of this year’s West Coast Women’s Show. (Photo Courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

West Coast Women’s Show includes new, three-day country music festival

When the West Coast Women’s Show returns to the Abbotsford Tradex this summer, it’s hitching its wagon to a three-day country music festival headlined by Aaron Pritchett and Aaron Goodvin.

The Summerfest Country Music Festival is being presented in tandem with the popular women’s event, and buying a ticket to one event gets you free admission to the other.

The announcement was made this week on the event’s website, and runs from June 10-12.

“It’s three non-stop days of fun, shopping, and entertainment at this year’s kickoff to summer celebration,” the website states.

The event, which promises to feature 250 vendors geared toward women, will be beefed up even more with a food truck festival with 20 trucks and an outdoor beer and wine garden.

The outdoor main stage will also feature Chris Buck, Ryan McAllister, Nearly Neil, The Heels and more.

Tickets for one day range from $5 for children, $12 for youth and seniors, and $15 for adults. There are also weekend passes for $25, and tickets that include the headlining concert.

For more information, visit www.westcoastwomen.net

READ MORE: City of Abbotsford hires new management team to run Tradex

