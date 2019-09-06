What’s shaking on Langley’s Cruise-In stage Saturday

Presley and Prestley perform at this year’s charity car show in Aldergrove

Prestley will be performing at this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

What’s a car show without the proper tunes to go along with it?

No, people don’t have to crank the radio for music either – though that is certainly encouraged while en route to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Five live musical acts will be taking three different stages this year. Here’s who’s playing the Cruise-In this year, where they’ll be, and when they play.

Six Gun Romeo

An eclectic melting pot of genres, styles and overall feel – this group of five guys are nothing but high octaine energy. Supplying a mixture of roots, rock, rhythm & blues, classic rock, honky-tonk, and country, their sole focus is to get audience members up off of their chairs and onto their feet.

Cloverdale Disposal Stage: 10 – 11 a.m.

Cloverdale Disposal Stage: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

.

Elvis Elite

Steve Elliott is a tribute singer and entertainer who has brought his impersonation of “the King” to Cruise-In for over half of a decade. A full time performer that pays tribute to the many eras and incarnations of the centuries most celebrated entertainer… watch Elliot transform into Elvis Presley at three seperate shows.

Township Spirit Stage: 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Township Spirit Stage: 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Township Spirit Stage: 2 – 2:45 p.m.

.

Rhythm Method

A seven piece RnB, Funk, Pop, and Rock band returns for their third year at Cruise-In. Winners of the Hard Rock 2016 Rock the Mic contest, The Rhythm Method play favourites from the 1960s, all the way to today’s dance hits. The band is fronted by two lead vocalists, Nikita Graham and Kurt Turner.

Dick’s Lumber Stage: Various times from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

.

Prestley

Nikita Graham, pulling double duty as lead singer of The Rhythm Method, offers some hard rock and southern country style with her newest persona, Prestley – an original take on Elvis. Her charasmatic country character brings gritty outlaw flair to the stage as she sings an array of classic western tunes in this solo performance.

Dick’s Lumber Stage: Various times from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

.

Real Canadian Rock Band

B.C. born and bred, these three rockers are completely dedicated to channelling the sounds that are uniquely Canadian. The classic maple syrup covered hits of April Wine, the Tragically Hip, Colin James, Harlequin, Trooper, and Loverboy… to name a few…will be part of their all-canuck setlist.

Cloverdale Disposal Stage: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cloverdale Disposal Stage: 1 – 2 p.m.

.

Stage locations:

• Cloverdale Disposal Stage is situated at Fraser Highway and 272nd Street.

• Dicks Lumber Stage is situated at Fraser Highway and 264th Street.

• Township Spirit Stage (Cruise-In’s main stage) is situated at Fraser Highway and 270th Street.

The Cloverdale Disposal stage will be at Fraser Hwy & 272 and will host The Real Canadian Rock Band and Six Gun Romeo.

The Dick’s Lumber stage will host Prestley and The Rhythm Method.

The main stage is the Townships own Spirit stage and will host Elvis Elite and all of our other main events including 50/50, awards and event announcements.

.

