WIN: Langley thespian stars in upcoming ‘psychological thriller’

(left to right) Mahara Sinclaire, Grant Vlahovic, Andrew Wood star in Surrey Little Theatre’s production of “Night Watch.” Courtesy Lance Peverley

An upcoming production of Night Watch, by the Surrey Little Theatre, aims to play mind games on the audience starting Thursday, Jan. 24.

Langley’s Andrew Wood plays the role of Lieutenant Walker in the show described as a “psychological thriller with a comedic vibe.”

In Wood’s role as Walker, he plays a character who is investigating a report of a dead body.

“The character is interesting in that although he only appears in one scene per act, his demeanor is different each time,” Wood explained.

Director of the show and former Black Press Media editor, Lance Peverley, said Night Watch – written by Lucille Fletcher – is a production filled with the psychological manipulation of “gaslighting.”

“Fletcher’s play tells the story of a woman who once suffered a nervous breakdown following the death of her first husband, and who seems haunted still, particularly when her report of a murder victim across from her upscale home is so quickly dismissed by investigators. But whether she actually spotted a dead man, or whether she’s the victim of extreme gaslighting, won’t be revealed until the final seconds of this taut, tense mystery.”

Peverley explained gaslighting is a manipulation tactic that surfaced in the 1930s and is intended to make a victim question their own sanity.

Wood said the theme of gaslighting in the play keeps the audience on guard.

“As for gaslighting, for the audience to witness it being perpetrated but not knowing who’s lying to whom keeps them attentive, trying not to miss a clue. Two realities are being described. They cannot both be true,” added Wood.

Wood’s favourite part of the production is the people involved, as well as the second half of the show.

“What I especially like about this production is that I have previously worked with most of the people involved, some many times. My favourite part is the second half of the second act. The acting is superb in a very tense husband-and-wife confrontation.”

Wood moved to Langley in 2010, and has since been involved in community theatre, beginning with a production of Cactus Flower at Surrey Little Theatre.

“I have done about 16 shows since then. I love the people I have met since getting involved with community theatre. And I enjoy being a part of a team bringing something worthwhile to the community. I have also performed with Langley Players, Vagabond Players in New Westminster, Opening Nite Theatre Society in Mission, White Rock Players, Peninsula Players and Bard In The Valley in Langley,” he added.

After being involved in many productions, Wood said the challenges of putting together Night Watch are “no different.”

“Right now the challenge is timing. To get everything in place just in time for it all to come together for opening night. Sounds, lights, costumes, props. Of course, it typically does all come together to create an end result worthy of the audiences attention.”

The audience members may want to see the show twice in order to “spot all the clues,” Peverley added.

Other cast members include Grant Vlahovic as John Wheeler, Mahara Sinclaire as Elaine Wheeler, Margaret Shearman as Dr. Tracey Lake, Brandon Smith (Langley) as Vanelli, Pat McDermott as Curtis Appleby, Halia Herniak as Helga, Terry Ford as Blanche Cooke, and Brian Johnston as Sam Hoke.

Night Watch opens at the Surrey Little Theatre, at 7027 194th St., Surrey, on Thursday, Jan. 24 and runs until Feb. 23.

Shows are on Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with three Sunday matinees on Feb. 3, 10, and 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $17, or $15 for seniors. To purchase tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com, or to reserve email reservations@surreylittletheatre.com, or call 604-576-8451.

