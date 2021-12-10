WIN!: Third novel in dragon trilogy takes flight

A pair of local authors and an illustrator are launching the third novel in the Fangor the Dragon series this weekend at a Langley coffeeshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

Just in time for Christmas, Bruce Kilby and Ken Johnson are launching their new children’s book, Dragor’s Fire, on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the K’ooben Cafe, from noon until 3:30 p.m.

Kilby is looking forward to introducing Dragor to his readers.

“This is my fifth book and third written with Ken Johnson. Dragor’s Fire is the third in the Fangor the Dragon series, following our first books, The Legend of the Tooth Fairy and The Secret of the Eternal Dragon,” he explained.

The trilogy began with the tooth fairy, a story about a boy’s desire to become friends with a dragon, and all the consequences that come with it – is loaded with references to teeth, oral hygiene, and the importance of brushing.

“The city is called Bicuspid located on the Root Canal, Fangor is the Dragon’s name, King Mo-Lar is the fairy king, you get the picture.”

It all started when Johnson’s daughter couldn’t find her tooth or the money one morning after a visit from the tooth fairy.

“The idea was formed to come up with a tooth shaped plastic container to put under your pillow,” Johnson explained.

“The people who were marketing the container wanted a story to go along with it, and that’s where Bruce came up with the dragon idea.”

“Our books are adventure stories with light moments, humorous situations, and funny characters,” said Kilby.

“But, like all adventures, there are some tense moments also.”

The second book in the series, The Secret of the Eternal Dragon, was an “exciting sequel.”

Fangor, the last remaining dragon, has sensed dragon eggs have been unearthed in a place called Gumgolia and wishes to bring them back to life. Holly is summoned by the fairies to help them in a magical and dangerous journey through Brusha, Tonsilvania, and the Land of Plaque.

This time, in Dragor’s Fire, riding on a meteor – a black goo from the planet Decay – they crash lands on an unsuspecting earth only to find the secret ancient burial cave of all dragons.

The slimy glob clones itself into a hideous black version, and calls himself Dragor.

Holly and Fangor are once again called upon to save Fairyland from this evil monster determined to take over the world for his own kind.

Kilby and Johnson are both local writers. Kilby is a former corrections officer and a 40-year member of the Langley City Fire-Rescue Service, recently retired.

Johnson now resides in Cloverdale and is a local businessman who owns a manufacturing business called Lionsport.

“Bruce will write until he gets stuck on a phrase or name or expanding the story,” said Johnson. “Then we get together and work out some ideas.”

They don’t know yet if there will be a fourth book in the series but they are talking to some local animators, “so that’s promising,” said Johnson.

The two men each have three children and they have drawn on those experiences for their stories.

Their books are directed at children eight to 10 years old and for some that age, these stories will be their first novels.

In Dragor’s Fire, Dragor and the rest of the characters are brought to life by the images created by Kilby’s niece, Brianna MacDonald.

Brianna, a Brookswood Secondary graduate, was born and raised in Langley and she can remember loving to draw as early as the second grade. She sees this as a great opportunity to showcase her talents.

The dragon trilogy, as well as Kilby’s other two children’s novels – The Witch of Weasel Warren and Olive the Other Reindeer – will all be available at the launch on Sunday.

“We want to thank Ricardo Soto for offering us the K’ooben Cafe (20411 Fraser Hwy.) for our book launch,” Kilby said.

“Come by and spend some time with Brianna, Ken, and myself, we’d love to talk about dragons with you.”

How to Win!

A copy of their newest book, Dragor’s Fire, is up for grabs for one lucky Langley Advance Times reader. How do you win?

• Click this live link, and tell us why you want this book. You will automatically be entered into the draw. Preference will be given to Langley residents.

Postings must be received prior to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and the winner will be notified by email and/or phone. No staff or family of the Langley Advance Times or Black Press are eligible. This giveaway is restricted to online participants only. You must include name and phone number.

