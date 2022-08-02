Moontock of Surrey is the recipient of the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote in the 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards.

Winners of 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Musicians honoured from across Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley Music Awards were presented last Thursday (July 2) in Abbotsford, honouring groups and individuals in 16 categories.

The presentation took place during the weekly Jam in Jubilee concert series at Jubilee Park. Several of the nominees performed throughout the evening.

Also released were the results of the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, with Surrey’s Moontock taking home first place and almost $900.

Etienne Siew of Coquitlam was selected by the Mission Folk Music Fest to perform at the 2023 festival.

Winners and their categories were:

• elx/elixer of Mission – electronic

• ReeVay of Coquitlam – jazz

• Broadway Crush of Mission – country

• Beach Moms of Abbotsford – rock

• Steely Spirit of White Rock – adult alternative

• Alexis Lynn of Langley – pop

• HooperTurntSanger of Surrey – hip hop

• TestTubeBaby of Coquitlam – experimental

• Jeffrey Wong of Abbotsford – singer-songwriter

• Rebecca Sichon of Mission – R ‘n B

• Brennan Sinclair of Abbotsford – roots/blues

• Josh Maitre of Burnaby – youth artist

• Natalie Faith of Abbotsford – female artist

• Lowercase Dream of Vancouver/Fraser Valley – BIMPOC artist

• Chris Silver and Family of Sumas First Nation – Indigenous artist

• Sammi Morelli of Richmond – queer artist

The Fraser Valley Music Awards are held each year by CIVL-FM Radio.

