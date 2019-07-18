With fifty-seven acts planned, local music festival doubles in size and scope

The program for this year’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival has doubled in size – now spanning an entire weekend with four pop-up stages, a kids zone, and three ticketed events.

Last year, the festival was a dream come true for partners and organizers Karen Zukas and Dave Quinn. The collection of musical acts – comprised of friends and fellow artists – covered one single day with two separate stages.

Festivities ended up shattering expectations, attracting thousands of folks looking to swing and sing to live music – thus setting the stage for the year to come.

“After the success of last year, the reoccurring comments were that people wanted more music, longer days, headliner acts, and more for kids to do,” Zukas explained. “So based on that feedback, we planned our second year.”

Fifty-seven acts are planned to play over the July 26-28 weekend, ranging from blues, varying types of jazz, children’s entertainment, and even a tribute to old blue-eyes himself, Frank Sinatra.

“We receive tremendous community support. We are a community festival developed by the community for the community,” Zukas said. “The mandate is live music and arts should be accessible in the community. We want to help local musicians and up-and-comers, contribute to economic diversity, and enhance Fort Langley as a destination.”

Friday night kicks the festivities off with the first ticketed concert, “Friday Night All-Star Blues Show” from 7 to 10 p.m. inside The Fort Langley National Historic Site.

“The Fort is a natural amphitheatre. It just has that natural slope,” Quinn said.

Actor and musician Jim Byrnes will be the night’s master of ceremonies; he took the gig because of the “special venue,” and said “it’s not everyday you get to perform in a fort.”

The other ticket-only events include a Big Band Swing Dance night on Saturday inside the Fort Langley Community Hall.

“That hall was designed for big bands,” Quinn explained. “There will be a ten peice band which they call a ‘little big band’ which will also have swing dancers doing the Lindy Hop and a Sinatra impersonator.”

A Sunday night Gospel/Soul concert at the Chief Sepass Theatre rounds out the weekend, but that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what audiences can see.

Musicians of differing sounds and styles will take over almost every corner of town including all three aforementioned venues and two outside the Langley Centennial Museum which alternate from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Jodi Proznick Quintet, Marcus Mosley Chorsale, The Sojourners, Jill Townsend Jazz Orchestra, and Doc Fingers to name a few will be performing at both in and outdoor venues.

Familiar faces like the Langley Ukulele Ensemble will even be playing for the Lions Club Pancake breakfast on Sunday morning from 8 to 10 a.m.

Other musicians will play after parties, happy hours, and brunches at local restaurants and watering holes including the Trading Post, Beatniks, Eighteen27, Mangia e Scappa, and Fort Langley Pub and Grill.

When it comes to the variety of what is heard, Quinn said the goal is to inform and educate people on the different styles of jazz.

“Jazz is not just for your parents, it’s a genre of music. Music that has a lot of crossover with string orchestra of jazz hip-hop, funk or Latin. It’s diverse and we try to celebrate all different styles to express and enjoy,” Quinn said.

“Dave has a pulse on the community,” Zukas said about her partner’s skills at rounding up acts. “He knows a lot of musicians and if he doesn’t, he meets them.”

Beyond the live music, kids can enjoy a “musical instrument petting zoo” hosted by Long & McQuade and learn how to make their own indigenous drums inside the Centennial Museum.

The Jazz and Arts festival has also partnered with the Langley Arts Council to bring a whole other visual component to the weekend. A free art exhibit called “All That Jazz” will be open to the public on the Saturday in the Fort Langley Community Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The jazz-themed works will then move to the Aldergrove Kinsman Community Center from July 31 to September 17.

Read more: Video: Meet the Jazz Bears

Additionally, there will be a 13-stop guided art walk tour stopping at all of the local studies, galleries, and artistic hot spots.

Really, the only component people won’t find at this festival are out-of-town trinkets and food. “No food trucks and no vendors because we want to support local,” Quinn said.

“It’s a passion project,” Zukas added, saying they started planning the day after last year’s festival.

“We put in about sixty hours a week – it’s the first thing we think when we get up and last when we go to bed. But you know when you find something you love, it doesn’t feel like work. And we have our amazing organizing committee and volunteers to help.”

Beyond the ticketed events which can be purchased at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com, everything else is free of charge.

“Live music should be everywhere,” said Quinn, “it just makes people so happy. We are diversifying because we are seeing other festivals and learning the best ways and looking for new ideas.”

A Mardi Gras style parade will officiate the 2019 Jazz and Arts Festival at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. People are invited to dress up meet at the Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market at St. Andrew’s Historic Church to stroll through the streets to New Orleans Jazz.

“I want Fort Langley to be known as ‘Jazz Town’,” Quinn laughed.

Working tirelessly to put the 2019 event on, Quinn and Zukas said plans are already underway for next year’s festival.

This year’s entire line-up is listed online, but the duo insist that the best way is to just come on down and explore.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________