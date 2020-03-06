Aldergrove resident Patricia Dunphy and the Key Collective band are performing with three more musicians at the Aldergrove legion on Saturday, March 7. (Submitted photo)

Woodstock tribute concert encourages ‘flower-child’ costumes in Aldergrove

Key Collective will play the Aldergrove legion lounge on Saturday

The Key Collective band will expand to hit the Aldergrove legion stage on Saturday, for a concert with cover songs reminiscent of Woodstock.

“Many of the songs from the Woodstock era were political, what I believe to be brilliant lyrics,” said Key Collective lead singer, Aldergrove resident Patricia Dunphy.

“The music is close to my heart and covers I wanted to play or sing,” she said.

The six-piece band – which normally rests at three – includes Lower Mainland musicians Dunphy, lead guitarist Greg Gorrie, bassist Deni Wats, percussionist Lori Firstbrook, guitarist Will Firstbrook, and vocalist Jack Robertson.

Dunphy, Lori Firstbrook, and her husband Will usually play as a Key Collective trio, which formed two years ago, and has performed together at gigs ever since.

“The rest of the band was put together for this project,” Dunphy explained.

RELATED: Aldergrove’s Book ‘n’ Bean a laid back success

The group will play classic ballads from Jimi Hendrix, CCR, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, and Joni Mitchell – to name a few.

Dunphy will also mix in a few of her own songs.

With festival seating inside in the legion’s lounge, concertgoers that attend are encouraged to “bring out [their] inner flower child” by dressing up as their favourite 1960s or 1970s band member.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” Dunphy said, mentioning that the legion is offering prizes for the best-dressed, in costume.

Ticket costs for the concert, which starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 are $10. They can be purchased in advance at the Royal Canadian Legion #265 branch, or at the door.

For more information contact Patricia Dunphy at pdunphy5@gmail.com. The Aldergrove legion is located at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

Woodstock tribute concert encourages 'flower-child' costumes in Aldergrove

