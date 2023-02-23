Ty Reveen (right) is the son of famous hypnotist Peter Reveen, who has performed multiple shows around the globe in the 90s. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ty Reveen (right) is the son of famous hypnotist Peter Reveen, who has performed multiple shows around the globe in the 90s. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

World-renowned hypnotist Ty Reveen set to dazzle Langley with his show

The show has a history that spans about six decades

Langley residents are in for a treat as the famous hypnotist Ty Reveen is set to bring his world-renowned show to the Chief Sepass Theatre on Wednesday, March 22.

With a history of entertaining audiences through his hypnosis acts across Canada and the globe, Ty or Tyron Reveen –who is the son of popular hypnotist Peter Reveen – is excited to perform in Langley.

“I am excited to bring our show to the beautiful Chief Sepass Theatre,” he said.

In the past, he has performed multiple shows in front of a large audience – sometimes as large as 45,000 – where some volunteer to go on stage and experience hypnosis.

Through his craft, Reveen makes these volunteers behave in a certain way or act funny, offering an entertaning sight to those watching from their seats.

Billing his upcoming show as “the world’s funniest and most amazing stage show,” Reveen has promised the audience “a journey into the inner and outer reaches of their imagination.”

“People from the audience become stars in the wildest and funniest show that has kept millions of people crying with laughter all over the world,” said Reveen. “It’s a fascinating journey that takes you to the inner and outer reaches of your imagination.”

Learning and performing since the age of five, Reveen said he had the “world’s greatest teacher,” who taught him the principles of “superconscious psychology.”

“My father taught me how to be a great performer and how to apply the principles of psychology in my shows.”

Reveen’s show also holds a special place in Canadian entertainment history.

“From the time our family first arrived to Canada from Australia in 1961, to 2001, our show has been seen by more people coast to coast throughout Canada’s top theatre circuit than any other show starring a theatrical entertainer,” he commented.

Sharing a glimpse of what people can expect, Reveen said he is looking forward to “opening people’s minds to new horizons.”

“Once a person’s mind has been liberated from the shackles of their negative self conscious fear, their sense of confidence can then become elevated to reach heights of which most people only dream of attaining, at which point the true hidden talents of anyone can then effortlessly be brought forward from the subconscious mind in a dynamic manner that will both amaze and astound everyone in the theatre,” he explained.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Chief Sepass Theatre, located at 9096 Trattle Street. For ticket details and more information, people can visit eventbrite.ca/e/reveen-tickets-501087856267 .

.

RELATED: In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie

READ MORE: Annual Fort Langley Film Festival returns to the community Hall

.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentFort LangleyLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang given Canada’s highest performing arts honour
Next story
Review: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ 100% pure, uncut junk with no high

Just Posted

The quartet, comprised of violinists Marc Destrubé and Andrea Siradze, violist Tawnya Popoff, and cellist Rebecca Wenham, will perform live at LCMS on Saturday, March 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Death and the Maiden’ and more to be performed in Langley by Microcosmos String Quartet

Langley resident Yves Ho will come dressed in full Star Wars character gear to climb the 48-storey staircase of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident to ascend a 48-storey staircase in memory of his partner’s mother

Hypnotist Ty Reveen is bringing his entertaining show to Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre on Wednesday, March 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
World-renowned hypnotist Ty Reveen set to dazzle Langley with his show

BC Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)
Still no trial date for man accused in Langley City homicide