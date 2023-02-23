World-renowned hypnotist Ty Reveen set to dazzle Langley with his show

The show has a history that spans about six decades

Ty Reveen (right) is the son of famous hypnotist Peter Reveen, who has performed multiple shows around the globe in the 90s. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents are in for a treat as the famous hypnotist Ty Reveen is set to bring his world-renowned show to the Chief Sepass Theatre on Wednesday, March 22.

With a history of entertaining audiences through his hypnosis acts across Canada and the globe, Ty or Tyron Reveen –who is the son of popular hypnotist Peter Reveen – is excited to perform in Langley.

“I am excited to bring our show to the beautiful Chief Sepass Theatre,” he said.

In the past, he has performed multiple shows in front of a large audience – sometimes as large as 45,000 – where some volunteer to go on stage and experience hypnosis.

Through his craft, Reveen makes these volunteers behave in a certain way or act funny, offering an entertaning sight to those watching from their seats.

Billing his upcoming show as “the world’s funniest and most amazing stage show,” Reveen has promised the audience “a journey into the inner and outer reaches of their imagination.”

“People from the audience become stars in the wildest and funniest show that has kept millions of people crying with laughter all over the world,” said Reveen. “It’s a fascinating journey that takes you to the inner and outer reaches of your imagination.”

Learning and performing since the age of five, Reveen said he had the “world’s greatest teacher,” who taught him the principles of “superconscious psychology.”

“My father taught me how to be a great performer and how to apply the principles of psychology in my shows.”

Reveen’s show also holds a special place in Canadian entertainment history.

“From the time our family first arrived to Canada from Australia in 1961, to 2001, our show has been seen by more people coast to coast throughout Canada’s top theatre circuit than any other show starring a theatrical entertainer,” he commented.

Sharing a glimpse of what people can expect, Reveen said he is looking forward to “opening people’s minds to new horizons.”

“Once a person’s mind has been liberated from the shackles of their negative self conscious fear, their sense of confidence can then become elevated to reach heights of which most people only dream of attaining, at which point the true hidden talents of anyone can then effortlessly be brought forward from the subconscious mind in a dynamic manner that will both amaze and astound everyone in the theatre,” he explained.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Chief Sepass Theatre, located at 9096 Trattle Street. For ticket details and more information, people can visit eventbrite.ca/e/reveen-tickets-501087856267 .

