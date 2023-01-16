World-renowned pianist Jane Coop to perform in Langley

She was appointed to the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia

“Jane Coop, renowned concert pianist, to perform at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, January 28. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

One of the world’s premier concert pianists, Jane Coop, is set to perform at Langley Community Music School (LCMS) on Saturday, Jan. 28. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Gellert Hall and will feature the prominent Canadian artist.

Throughout her impressive career, Coop has received numerous accolades and has graced the stage of eminent halls around the world such as such as the Bolshoi, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Lincoln Centre, Wigmore and Carnegie.

A musician of stature, Coop has been appointed to the Order of British Columbia, as well as to the Order of Canada, country’s highest honour for lifetime achievement and is the Professor Emerita of Music at the University of British Columbia.

“Jane is a consummate pianist who performs with exceptional grace, expression and pianism,” said LCMS artistic director, Elizabeth Bergmann.

“Her stunning program will include some of the masterworks of which she is best known, and we are thrilled to host her concert in the Rose Gellert Hall,” Bergmann added.

“Jane is one of Canada’s finest pianists.”

Bergamann also thanked Tom Lee Music for sponsoring the concert.

Ticket prices for the concert are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $18 for students, and $10 for LCMS students.

These can be purchased from the LCMS box office at 604-534-2848 or online at Eventbrite.

Additional upcoming concerts at LCMS include the One, Two, Trio (brass trio) with special guest, Alan Matheson on trumpet and piano (Feb. 12, 2:30 p.m.); the Microcosmos Quartet, string quartet (Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m.); James Hill, ukulele and Anne Janelle, cello (Apr. 16, 7:30 p.m.); Duo Concertante, violin and piano (May 13, 7:30pm); and Karina Slupski, violin, Ben Goheen, cello and Christina Tong, piano (May 28, 2:30 p.m.).

The Rose Gellert concert hall is located at 4899 207th St., Langley, with more information about the school and its events available online at LangleyMusic.com.

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is a non-profit organization and registered charity that is committed to providing the highest quality of musical education to students of all ages and levels, from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

.

RELATED: Music instructors, alum spotlighted in first two Langley concerts

READ MORE: Langley music school invites public to music concert

.