Writer/director/performer/musician has two shows in Fort Langley

Rick Miller is part of the Langley Fine Arts School ArtsMatter series and performs BOOM.

A writer/director/performer/musician/educator who also happens to have two architecture degrees performs at two Langley events.

Rick Miller, a Toronto-based Dora and Gemini award-winner, who has worked in five languages on five continents, and who Entertainment Weekly called“one of the 100 most creative people alive today” starts with a Jan. 11 show as part of the ArtsMatters Artist Series. The next evening he performs his award winning one-man show BOOM, based around the Baby Boom generation.

The public can attend both shows which are at the Chief Sepass Theatre.

“It is an honor to have an artist/performer the calibre of Rick Miller coming to Langley,” said Kevin Statham, manager of the theatre. “Not only do we get the opportunity to see BOOM up close and in our community, we also have the chance, through the ArtsMatter event, to listen to Rick Miller talk about his career, see how his work has been interpreted by Langley Fine Arts School students and have the opportunity to ask him questions at the end of the evening”

ArtsMatters starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Langley Fine Arts School students open the show with works inspired by Miller or are a tribute to his art.

Miller will be speaking about his career, giving insights into the creation of shows like MacHomer and BOOM.

Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults (plus service fees). Go to www.artsmatterrickmiller.brownpapertickets.com to buy.

On Friday evening, BOOM is staged starting at 7 p.m.

More than two decades of Baby Boom history is explored in a multi-media show.

Tickets are $37 for students and $40 for adults (plus service fees) and can be purchased online at www.boomlangley.brownpapertickets.com.

Miller started with his show MacHomer at the Montreal Fringe Festival back in 1995. The show would run for 17 years. He’s performed in classical theatre, avant-garde creations, solo shows and ensembles around the world.