Young Langley Highland dancers and bagpipers perform for seniors

Members of the Thistlebrook Academy paraded down Walnut Grove streets to spread some Scottish cheer

The unmistakable chimes of bagpipes rang out in Walnut Grove on Friday afternoon when members of Thistlebrook Academy of Highland Dance went parading down the streets.

Dance instructor Meghan Pike said the youngest dancer was four and oldest was 16 – all members of the academy that have not been able to perform due to COVID-19.

The idea of putting together a parade occurred to Pike the weekend prior to holding it on Friday, May 15.

After realizing many seniors have not been able to go out to get their own groceries and see their own families and grandkids, she knew her dancers could help liven life up.

“Community involvement and giving back – especially to our seniors – is important to me and something I want to instill in my dancers,” Pike said.

She emailed families and got instant responses from parents asking when and where – eager for a chance to get out of the house.

READ MORE: Langley bagpiper shows off his skills in online competition

Accompanied by the White Spot Pipe Band, dancers, pipers, and drummers performed at a senior complex in Fleetwood, the Anne Green complex in Walnut grove, and then down 212th Street to 92nd Avenue.

“We are planning some other performances in the next week for two at a a few other locations around Langley,” Pike assured.

For more information on Pike and Highland Dance, people can visit www.thistlebrookacademy.ca.

