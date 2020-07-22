Young violinist and pianists lauded by Langley Community Music School

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) has awarded three $10,000 scholarships to help foster local musical talents.

Violin player Annis Lee, and pianists Jackson Poling and Charmaine Yang were awarded through the Sharon Stevenson Career Development Scholarship, in support of their post-secondary studies in music.

Annis Lee, an 18-year-old resident of Vancouver, is recognized through her performances at festivals such as the scholarship festival at the LCMS and the scholarship competition for the Surrey Youth Orchestra.

“I have been guided as a musician and a person from the many classes, concerts, festivals and masterclasses that were offered, along with the endless performance opportunities within the Rose Gellert Hall and within outside venues,” Lee said about her time spent studying at LCMS. “Being in a welcoming and supportive environment nurtured my love for classical music from an early age and ultimately allowed me to thrive as a musician.”

Lee has participated in the Kiwanis and Vancouver music festival, where she was then invited to the BC Performing Arts Festival and the Federation of Canadian Music Festivals national competition for solo and chamber music.

She will continue to pursue her musical studies with Patricia Shih at Baylor University on a full scholarship this coming fall.

“With the scholarship, I am hoping to gain as much experience and knowledge in efforts to contribute to my community and the next generation of musicians and artists,” Lee explained. “As I will be studying in the United States, I am hoping to being exposed to new experiences and opportunities, and create connections with other musicians within my field.”

Yang, a 17-year-old Canadian pianist and graduate of Langley Fine Arts School, has been studying the piano for 12 years.

She is planning to start at the Schulich School of Music at McGill University in the fall.

Poling said he has been taking piano lessons and composing at LCMS for four years.

“My main interest is music composition and music production for film, orchestra and a variety of other forms,” Poling said. “I have written over 20 solo piano works, multiple chamber works, and two albums.”

Smaller $500 post-secondary scholarships were also awarded to other LCMS students.

For more on LCMS, people can visit https://langleymusic.com.

