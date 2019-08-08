The band ZZ Top in a photo posted to wikimedia.org.

ZZ Top cancels PNE concert due to drummer’s illness

Frank Beard has been directed by doctors to recuperate before resuming performances

The number of awesome beards anticipated at this year’s PNE just fell in number.

Texas boogie-blues band ZZ Top has cancelled its Aug. 18 performance at the Vancouver fair because drummer Frank Beard has been diagnosed with a case of pneumonia, according to a media release Thursday, and he’s been directed by doctors to recuperate before resuming performances.

“ZZ Top is loved by their fans here at the Fair as well as across British Columbia, and we’re all wishing Mr. Beard a speedy recovery,” PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said.

“We anticipate announcing a replacement show for the August 18th date in the coming days.”

Ticket holders for the Reserved Seat section of the ZZ Top show will have the option of retaining their tickets when the new act is announced for that date or they can receive a full refund at the point of purchase. All ticket holders will be contacted by TicketLeader via the email account on their file. For more information visit ticketleader.ca.

The Fair at the PNE starts Aug. 17 this year.

