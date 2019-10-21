The Langley-Aldergrove candidates met in an all-candidates forum earlier during the campaign. (Langley Advance Times files)

Backgrounder: The campaign for the Langley-Aldergrove riding

What were the top issues and events of the campaign that just concluded?

Issues in Langley revolved around the economy and the environment, which were sometimes pitted against one another in the form of the contentious Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

The pipeline, bought last year by the federal government, is to be almost tripled in size to take more oil from Alberta to the Port of Vancouver for shipment overseas. The pipeline runs through northern Langley and requires rights of way through private properties in Glen Valley, near Fort Langley, and in Walnut Grove.

Environmentalists and many First Nations governments, including the Kwantlen First Nation in Langley, have strongly opposed the pipeline project as both a threat to rivers and oceans due to potential spills, and because it will increase carbon dioxide emissions. Business groups say it will be an economic boon to Canadians and create jobs and tax revenue.

The Liberals and Conservatives are both committed to building the pipeline, while the NDP has been generally opposed and Greens would cancel it outright.

Affordability and housing were also issues that came up during local all-candidates debates, a question that is still important in a community where the cost of a single-family home hovers near $1 million after a boom that lasted almost three years, which saw steep increases in price from 2015 to 2018.

Langley-Aldergrove is seeing its first election since 2004 without Mark Warawa on the ballot.

Warawa was the longtime Conservative MP, who had held his position ever since the Langley riding was split off from the old Langley-Abbotsford riding.

When Langley’s boundaries were re-drawn to create Langley-Aldergrove, Warawa took 45.5 per cent of the vote in the newly constituted riding in 2015.

READ MORE: Warawa left deep impression on community

READ MORE: 10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove candidates answer

Previous story
Polling places busy around Langley
Next story
Election Day: Cloverdale-Langley City

Just Posted

Polls closed, now Langley awaits vote count

Watch your local Black Press Media newspaper website for the latest election information

Election Day: Cloverdale-Langley City

One of the most fiercely fought campaigns in B.C. was in Cloverdale-Langley… Continue reading

Backgrounder: The campaign for the Langley-Aldergrove riding

What were the top issues and events of the campaign that just concluded?

Polling places busy around Langley

The federal election saw a significant turnout in Langley-area ridings

VIDEO: Depth and scoring lacking for Vancouver Giants this season: Coach

G-Men defeated on home ice in Langley Sunday by Victoria – next up Everett on Friday

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Police watchdog seeking ‘key witness’ in Taser incident along Vancouver seawall

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looking for woman who was sitting nearby with dog

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read