Conservative Van Popta victorious in Langley-Aldergrove

The new Conservative MP said he supports SkyTrain

Tako Van Popta thanked supporters and volunteers after the new Conservative MP won in Langley-Aldergrove. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley-Aldergrove will send a new Conservative MP to Ottawa this year.

Tako Van Popta declared victory, leading with more than 47 per cent of the vote and more than 70 per cent of the ballots counted.

“I will ensure that your voice is heard loudly and clearly in the nation’s capital,” Van Popta told his supporters at an election-night event at the Sandman Inn in Willoughby. “That is my number one job.”

He acknowledged that Conservatives, likely to become the official opposition to a Liberal minority government, had hoped for a better result, but offered praise to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

“He delivered a good, optimistic message for Canadians,” Van Popta said, speaking of fiscal responsibility, balancing the budget, and keeping taxes low.

“We are going to be a very effective opposition,” said Van Popta.

Knocking on doors all over the riding, which includes most of Langley Township and parts of Abbotsford, Van Popta said he heard a lot about affordability at the more than 4,000 homes he visited.

He said completing the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs through Langley, will be good for the nation, and also said he believes the parties all support improving infrastructure.

“I’m a strong advocate for SkyTrain to Langley,” Van Popta said.

On his party leader, Van Popta said despite not gaining a victory over the Liberals, he believes Scheer did well.

“I think he will have the support of caucus,” Van Popta said.

He was also gracious to his opponents, calling them ahrd working citizens and asking his supporters for a round of applause for those who took part for other parties.

The new MP succeeds the late Mark Warawa, who died of cancer in June.