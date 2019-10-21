Tako Van Popta thanked supporters and volunteers after the new Conservative MP won in Langley-Aldergrove. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Conservative Van Popta victorious in Langley-Aldergrove

The new Conservative MP said he supports SkyTrain

Langley-Aldergrove will send a new Conservative MP to Ottawa this year.

Tako Van Popta declared victory, leading with more than 47 per cent of the vote and more than 70 per cent of the ballots counted.

“I will ensure that your voice is heard loudly and clearly in the nation’s capital,” Van Popta told his supporters at an election-night event at the Sandman Inn in Willoughby. “That is my number one job.”

He acknowledged that Conservatives, likely to become the official opposition to a Liberal minority government, had hoped for a better result, but offered praise to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

“He delivered a good, optimistic message for Canadians,” Van Popta said, speaking of fiscal responsibility, balancing the budget, and keeping taxes low.

“We are going to be a very effective opposition,” said Van Popta.

Knocking on doors all over the riding, which includes most of Langley Township and parts of Abbotsford, Van Popta said he heard a lot about affordability at the more than 4,000 homes he visited.

He said completing the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs through Langley, will be good for the nation, and also said he believes the parties all support improving infrastructure.

“I’m a strong advocate for SkyTrain to Langley,” Van Popta said.

On his party leader, Van Popta said despite not gaining a victory over the Liberals, he believes Scheer did well.

“I think he will have the support of caucus,” Van Popta said.

He was also gracious to his opponents, calling them ahrd working citizens and asking his supporters for a round of applause for those who took part for other parties.

The new MP succeeds the late Mark Warawa, who died of cancer in June.

Previous story
Tory candidate Van Popta declared winner for Langley-Aldergrove riding
Next story
All but one federal leader re-elected in their ridings, early results show

Just Posted

‘Whether I’m elected or not, I’m a member of the NDP party anyway’

Langley-Aldergrove NDP candidate Stacey Wakelin places third in her riding

Polls closed, now Langley awaits vote count

Watch your local Black Press Media newspaper website for the latest election information

Election Day: Cloverdale-Langley City

One of the most fiercely fought campaigns in B.C. was in Cloverdale-Langley… Continue reading

Backgrounder: The campaign for the Langley-Aldergrove riding

What were the top issues and events of the campaign that just concluded?

Polling places busy around Langley

The federal election saw a significant turnout in Langley-area ridings

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Police watchdog seeking ‘key witness’ in Taser incident along Vancouver seawall

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looking for woman who was sitting nearby with dog

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read