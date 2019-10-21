Election Day: Cloverdale-Langley City

Ballots are now (7 a.m.) open and voters in Cloverdale-Langley City can go to the polls.

Keep an eye on this story to see updates after the polls close (7 p.m.) with results and reactions from volunteers, voters and candidates.

Cloverdale-Langley City was the high-water mark for the Liberal wave in British Columbia during the last federal election. Created as a new riding out of the pieces of several old ridings in 2015, each piece of the riding had been represented by Conservatives in the previous Parliament.

But Liberal candidate John Aldag, the former manager of the Fort Langley National Historic Site, not only won, he took 45.52 per cent of the vote, more than 10 per cent ahead of Conservative candidate and former Langley Township councillor Dean Drysdale, who took 34.77 per cent for the Tories. The NDP’s Rebecca Smith took 15.65 per cent of the vote and Scott Anderson took 4.06 per cent for the Greens.

In this election, Aldag faced off against Tamara Jansen, whose family owns Darvonda Nurseries and put on the popular GLOW holiday events at their Milner greenhouse in recent years.

Also on the ballot are Rae Banwarie, a longtime former RCMP officer running for the NDP, and Caelum Nutbrown for the Green Party. Ian Kennedy is representing the new People’s Party of Canada.

Polls showed a tighter race between Liberals and Conservatives in B.C. this year.

The Cloverdale-Langley City race saw controversies involving race, blackface, and the right to die.

Photos – released on Twitter by comic persona Ed the Sock – showed “Zwarte Piet” characters at Sinterklaas celebrations for the Dutch-Canadian community. The Conservative Party confirmed the events were hosted at one of Jansen’s greenhouses. The character, also known as Black Peter, is controversial because it depicts a black or “Moorish” servant or slave character, usually played by a white person in blackface.

The photos came shortly after Liberal leader Justin Trudeau had spent days fending off his own scandal, in which it was discovered that the PM had dressed in blackface or brown makeup for an Aladdin costume multiple times in the 1990s and up to 2003.

Jansen did not respond personally to the Black Peter photos, although her party noted she did not dress in blackface ever.

In the last week of the campaign, Aldag criticized Jansen for comment she made at a 2017 rally at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, in which she compared the use of medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to “death camps.” Jansen later released a statement saying she “used a poor choice of words” and apologized to anyone offended.

While those issues made headlines, at all-candidates meetings issues such as oil pipeline expansion, guns and gang violence, and the Liberals’ SNC-Lavalin scandal dominated questions for most of those who attended.

