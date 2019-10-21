THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Google searches for how to vote in Canada’s 43rd federal election spiked on Oct. 21.

Google data shows the search term spiked up as polls opened around the country, hitting its peak at 9 a.m. and starting to drop at 3 p.m.

Searches for other Canadian federal election topics such as “Oct. 21,” vote counting, election day and voting booth also shot up by hundreds of percent.

The surge in searches happened despite a large social media presence from Elections Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

