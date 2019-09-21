The campaign trail on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (The Canadian Press)

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Politicians sending “thoughts and prayers” to victims of gun crimes just won’t cut it anymore for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Still reeling from the blackface scandal, Trudeau tried to take the ball back Friday with a promise to ban assault rifles and crack down on handguns. The plan included a promise to work with provinces and municipalities to restrict and ban handguns. Trudeau also said his party would review rules on how guns are marketed, advertised and sold.

Jagmeet Singh revealed Trudeau wants to talk to him directly about the controversy, which the NDP leader says has been hurtful to young, racialized Canadians.

The New Democrats proposed to spend $10 billion a year to ensure that all necessary medication and medical devices are free at the point of care starting in 2020.

And Conservative rival Andrew Scheer wants to spend $1.5 billion on new high-tech medical equipment for Canadian facilities.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was in Calgary, and launched her party’s transportation platform which included bringing zero-carbon public ground transportation across Canada by 2040 and ban internal combustine engine vehicles by 2030.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause
Next story
McKenna defends Canada’s climate credibility amid Trudeau controversy

Just Posted

Father of 12-year-old Langley hit and run victim calls for tougher drinking and driving laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Canada continues to win at world indoor lacrosse championships in Langley

Read the results of the action on day 2 of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship

Giants win first game of regular season

Road trip off to a good start with Prince George victory

Suspects sought in Langley crimes

Langley RCMP have released surveillance photos of a number of suspects

UPDATE: ‘Mortifying smell’ alerts local employees to fire inside the Alder Inn

The inn was evacuated before fire crews extinguished flames in an upstairs room

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

Takaya, B.C.’s intriguing lone wolf, seen eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

Surrey school district OKs students skipping class for global climate strike

Students must be excused from school by parents; will be able to make up missed work without penalty

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

Most Read