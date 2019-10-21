Polling places busy around Langley

Busy day at the polling place at Langley Secondary on Monday, as of 4 p.m. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Voters in Langley packed into school gymnasiums on Monday as voting took place across Langley-Aldergrove and Cloverdale-Langley City ridings.

At 4 p.m., there were lineups of a dozen or more people in front of multiple ballot boxes at Langley Secondary in Langley-Aldergrove riding. Elections Canada staffers were trying to get people into the building and out of the driving rain while they lined up and waited to vote.

There was a steady flow of people in and out at polling places at other locations around the community, including at Douglas Park and Nicomekl Elementary schools in Cloverdale-Langley City.