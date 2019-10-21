(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time. The location is specified on your Voter Card, and for those who can’t locate or didn’t receive a card, they can visit www.elections.ca, type in their postal code, and find the designated polling station they must register at, plus other election information.

.

Who is running in Langley-Aldergrove?

1. Natalie DiPetra-Cudmore, NDP

2. Kaija Farstad, Green

3. Leon Jensen, Liberal

4. Alex Joehl, Libertarian

5. Tako Van Popta, Conservative

6. Stacey Wakelin, NDP

Check out the Langley Advance Times’ Q&A responses from these candidates

.

Who is running in Cloverdale-Langley City?

1. John Aldag, Liberal

2. Rae Banwarie, NDP

3. Tamara Jansen, Conservative

4. Ian Kennedy, People’s Party

5. Caelum Nutbrown, Green Party

Check out the Langley Advance Times’ Q&A responses from these candidates

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here. [Link to your election page, e.g. abbynews.com/federal-election]

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

.

Previous story
Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Search for the perfect pumpkin at Aldor Acres farm

Langley family farm draws thousands of visitors

VIDEO: Do-it-youself scarecrows, for charity

Fifth year of fundraiser by Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Langley hockey community holds fundraiser to help local teen with cancer

The fundraiser is happening today at the Langley Sportsplex

VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Running backs set touchdown, rushing records at final regular season game Saturday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read