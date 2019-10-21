Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time. The location is specified on your Voter Card, and for those who can’t locate or didn’t receive a card, they can visit www.elections.ca, type in their postal code, and find the designated polling station they must register at, plus other election information.

.

Who is running in Langley-Aldergrove?

1. Natalie DiPetra-Cudmore, NDP

2. Kaija Farstad, Green

3. Leon Jensen, Liberal

4. Alex Joehl, Libertarian

5. Tako Van Popta, Conservative

6. Stacey Wakelin, NDP

.

Who is running in Cloverdale-Langley City?

1. John Aldag, Liberal

2. Rae Banwarie, NDP

3. Tamara Jansen, Conservative

4. Ian Kennedy, People’s Party

5. Caelum Nutbrown, Green Party

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here. [Link to your election page, e.g. abbynews.com/federal-election]

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

.