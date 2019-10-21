Langley students see democratic process up close

Twenty-eight schools in the Langley district used as polling stations for 2019 federal election

Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary School is one of the Cloverdale-Langley City polling station for the federal election, Oct. 21. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Canada votes on Monday! Twenty-eight of our schools will house election polls. Please take note of extra foot and vehicle traffic in the area. Help us keep our students safe! #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/LTDICWl3er — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) October 21, 2019

Twenty-eight Langley school gymnasiums will be used as polling stations for the 2019 federal election.

That number is slightly down from the last federal election, as 29 schools were used as polling stations in 2015.

Joanne Abshire, communications manager for the Langley school district, said there was no specific reason for the slight decrease, but noted that election polls do have an impact on how the school day operates.

“Classes are not able to use the gym that day and there is an increase in foot and vehicle traffic in and around our schools,” Abshire said, but noted proper precautions have been taken to let parents, staff, and students know if there building is being used.

“Schools sent information home to families, requesting parents and guardians to find alternative ways to get to and from school that day. That could including walking, taking a scooter, a bike, or parking a couple of blocks away to help alleviate congestion,” Abshire added.

Signage will be marked at the front of each school to notify voters if it is being used as a polling station. Directions clearly marking a path to the stations will take voters through routes with the least interference possible, with most taking people around parking lots and directly into gyms as opposed to school hallways.

Read More: UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

With Canadian politics at the forefront of the day, Abshire said having polling stations at schools will give students of all ages an educational experience with the democratic process.

“It is a privilege for our students to see democracy in action in their own school in this way, with electoral officers doing their jobs and voters doing their duty,” she said.

ACSS, Alex Hope, Alice Brown, Belmont, Blacklock, Brookswood, Douglas Park, DW Poppy, Fort Langley, Glenwood, Gordon Greenwood, James Hill, James Kennedy, Langley Fine Arts, Langley Fundamental Elementary, Langley Meadows, Langley Secondary, Lynn Fripps, Nicomekl, Noel Booth, Parkside, Peter Ewart Middle School, Richard Bulpitt, Shortreed, Uplands, Walnut Grove, Wix Brown, and Yorkson Creek are the Langley schools being used as poling stations for the 2019 election.

There are 45 schools in the Langley district, meaning well over half will be used as a polling station.

“Schools are also reminding families that they can vote when they drop-off and pick-up their children,” Abshire added.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Voters can consult their information card received in the mail for where they are specified to vote, or visit www.elections.ca for more information.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________