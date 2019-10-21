Warawa’s death ended 14 years as MP for Langley area

The longtime politician lost a battle with cancer in June

Langley-Aldergrove enters this election without a sitting Member of Parliament, after the death in June of longtime MP Mark Warawa.

Warawa, a Conservative MP, had already announced his retirement early in 2019. He was planning to become a pastor with an interest in end of life care.

However, Warawa’s plans for retirement were abruptly cut off when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The MP gave a final farewell to the House of Commons in May, speaking about his time in politics, as well as urging the government to improve palliative care access for Canadians.

He lost a brief battle with cancer in June.

Family and friends were joined by political peers including Conservative leader Andrew Scheer at the funeral held in July at the Christian Life Assembly church.

Before his retirement, Warawa had a long political and small business career. In addition to 15 years as an MP for Langley, Warawa had spent 14 years on the Abbotsford City council.

He had five children with his wife Diane, and 10 grandchildren.

Before his death, he had been serving as shadow cabinet secretary for seniors in the Conservative opposition ranks, and when the Conservatives were in government, he had served as minister of state for the environment.

He put forward private member’s bills several times, including the Safe At Home Bill, which was passed in 2014.

The bill required courts to consider banning sex offenders from living within two kilometres of their victims’ homes. It was particularly intended to protect young victims.