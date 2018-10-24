Aldergrove Legion to take back local control

SUBMITTED Volunteers from the Aldergrove Legion branch have been actively promoting the Legion with booths at major events in the area.

The Aldergrove branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is moving steadily toward regaining its local autonomy.

The financially-stressed branch was placed under trusteeship of the BC and Yukon Command in February, but is back on a firm financial footing, in great part thanks to the dedication and hard work of a crew of volunteers who did not want the branch to be shut down like the Langley City branch was.

There were cuts made to branch operations but the trustees have put the branch back in order financially, and thus there will be elections of a new Aldergrove Legion executive on November 26, which will take back the local decision-making.

Doug Hadley has been serving as the trustee-appointed branch president since February, and he is very pleased with the success of the re-organized operations and the branch’s opportunity “to take back authority, with a new order of the branch.”

Branch manager Madeline Winsor Roach has been overseeing the operations here on a three-day work week, and agrees that the branch is now “operating well, paying its bills” — and she also credits the team of volunteers who man the kitchen for the daily meals offered to members, among other tasks.

The branch’s membership now stands at 740, and they did see a number of former Langley branch members transfer their memberships over to the Aldergrove branch after the Langley branch closed recently. The Langley branch is still actively involved in this year’s Poppy campaign but no plans have been made for next year.

“New members are always welcomed,” says Roach. “The fee is $55 a year and application forms are available at our front door.”

The volunteer team is headed by Hadley and the appointed executive officers, including vice presidents Bob Miner and Karen Hobbis, treasurer David Hughes and secretary Jackie Langlois.

In addition to serving food in the lounge Tuesdays through Sundays, the volunteers also prepare and serve meals at special functions in the adjoining hall, which is often rented by the public for functions such as wedding receptions.

“We’ll be serving a roast beef dinner for 50 invited veterans this Sunday afternoon, an annual Remembrance dinner we host for veterans of the RCMP, World War 2, Korean War and Afghanistan,” said Hadley.

The volunteers have also been busily preparing for the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph, usually attended by 2,000 or more of the public. Parade marshall Sean Francis will lead the procession on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 10:45 a.m. down Fraser Hwy. to the cenotaph. Fraser Hwy. will be closed to vehicular traffic that morning for the safety of those attending the service.

As in past years, the Fraser Blues aircraft will do a fly-past during the service, followed by the wreath-laying. The public is invited to come inside the lounge and hall after the service for the concert by the Abbotsford Community Winds orchestra and the by-donation potluck luncheon. John Parsons will also perform for the dancers from 2 to 8 p.m.

In the meantime the volunteers are busily working on this year’s Poppy campaign.

“We have a core of 30 volunteers who help with the Poppy tagging, and there’s always room for more,” says Roach.

Poppy funds cannot be used for Legion branch operations and are strictly “held in trust for services provided to veterans and their families. Last year we raised $33,000 for the Poppy campaign and that’s very good for our community,” said Roach.

The branch will also present The Versatiles acting company’s production of “Oh, no! Girls with Guns” on Saturday, Nov. 10 featuring music and entertainment of a by-gone day, especially for those who served in our Armed Forces. The Society of Versatile Entertainers is based in Cloverdale to promote fun, fitness, and friendship for any seniors — on and off the stage.

Dinner and show is included in the $15 ticket price and there are a limited number of 122 tickets available. All are welcome and it is reserved seating. Tickets are available in the Legion Lounge, 26607 Fraser Hwy.