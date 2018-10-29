KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Jacqueline Gordon, the new community librarian at the Aldergrove Library, with one of the new telescopes that can be borrowed by Fraser Valley Regional Library members.

Aldergrove Library aims for the stars

New loaner telescopes the focus of special astrophysics presentation, Nov. 28

The Aldergrove Library is holding a special event in promotion of the new telescopes available for Fraser Valley Regional Library members.

“Planets Beyond Our Galaxy” will be presented by Dr. Derek Howell on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Howell is a lab supervisor at the department of physics and astronomy at Capilano University. He gained his PhD from SFU in the field of nuclear astrophysics.

Since the first exoplanet (a planet orbiting a star other than the Sun) was discovered over 25 years ago, thousands more exoplanet discoveries have been made. In his presentation Dr. Howell will highlight the background and history of some of these discoveries and present the science behind the different methods by which exoplanets are discovered.

Following his presentation Dr. Howell will help guests try out the new FVRL telescopes. Weather permitting he will lead a hands-on demonstration outdoors to view the stars. Registration is required, call the library or drop in to let them know you’re coming.

Aldergrove community librarian Jacquelynne Gordon is pleased with this special presentation and other ongoing and upcoming special events at the local branch.

“We have had over a thousand holds for the telescopes. Like the Sphero SPRK+ robotic balls, which help people learn about computer coding, the telescopes are very popular with our members,” said Gordon.

Gordon, who has been the Aldergrove community librarian since August, grew up in Aldergrove and is pleased to be back at her hometown library in her first posting as a community librarian.

“I remember coming here as a kid and getting a big box of books to take home,” she said.

Gordon notes that the ongoing programs such as Storytime for kids and the Book Club continue to draw in members who love the printed word.

The Aldergrove Library is located at 26770 29th Ave., call 604-856-6415.

For more information see the FVRL website: https://www.fvrl.bc.ca/

Celebration of Life for Joy Richardson on Sunday

Canada Post workers go on strike in Langley, Aldergrove

Job action hits more than a dozen B.C. cities

