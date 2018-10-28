Christmasy car caravan hits the road to Langley

The Kruise For Kids goes from Guildford to Langley on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Kids have had a merrier Christmas for more than three decades because of the Greater Vancouver Car Club Council toy run.

And the 35th annual charity toy drive is set to happen Sunday, Nov. 4. It begins in the parking lot of Guildford Town Centre (right beside the Red Robin restaurant) and will conclude at Langley Events Centre.

Kruise For Kids (K4K) sees car enthusiasts hit the road, all in the name of a good cause: raising money and collecting toys for the children of British Columbia. In its 34 years, the event has raised more than $300,000 in cash donations and 180,000 toys have been collected with the proceeds benefitting the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

“This is just a great charity and such a worthy cause,” explained Rick Farmer, who has participated in all but two of the previous 34 rides and now serves as the CEO of the Greater Vancouver Car Club Council.

The event is expected to draw up to 400 participants from various car clubs across the Lower Mainland. The event is open to all, and the twist is that people can expect to see the vehicles decorated for Christmas.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the actual cruise starting at 10 a.m. The cars will head east down Fraser Highway before taking the Langley Bypass to 200th Street and arriving at LEC. Once the participants reach the destination, they will head inside to the banquet centre for door prizes, giveaways and trophies for Best Decorated Vehicle, Best Dressed Driver and crew, Best Club Turnout and Best Club Display.

Entry for the ride is one brand new unwrapped toy but people are asked not to bring stuffed animals. Cash donations are also welcome.

The first 150 entrants will also receive T-shirts and dash plaques will be given to the first 200. Every participant receives a K4K decal.

All cash donations go directly to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. The bureau, which started in 1930, distributes its toys and donations to the Christmas bureaus in the various communities, including to the Langley Christmas Bureau.

Tax receipts will be issued for any cash donations $20 or greater.

For more information, visit www.kruiseforkids.com.