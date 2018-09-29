Mike Hunniford paints pretty much daily in or around McBurney Plaza in downtown Langley City. Last week, he was spotted painted an old guitar. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Langley library spotlights local artists

Sunday, the City library plays host to downtown Langley City painter Mike Hunniford for a few hours.

A series of spotlights on local artists are being hosted at the Langley City library, including the latest tomorrow afternoon.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, painter Mike Hunniford will be in the library offering demonstrations and talking about his creative process.

The Event, called Spotlight on Artists, runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the library, 20399 Douglas Cres. It’s part of the library’s Culture Days celebrations.

Hunniford is a Langley City artist who is almost daily camped out in McBurney Plaza painting.

A similar spotlight was offere dFriday, for a few hours, when local musicians Mike McLeod and Janj Singh performed.

PAST COVERAGE: Recovering addict shares art and story to motivate others

Previous story
VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants struggle to put puck in net at home in Langley

The Langley-based G-Men fell 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbird at the Langley Events Centre Friday.

‘Imagine your business here’ in Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association launches several new campaigns to promote downtown

Aldergrove honours the late John Jones

Avid soccer fan led development of Aldergrove soccer clubs and Aldergrove Athletic Park

Abbotsford middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Mike Haire, 38, has been suspended from position

Two Langley Lions clubs bring vision and hearing resources under one roof

The Fort Langley Lions and Langley Lions host their second vision and hearing open house on Oct. 11.

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Patient airlifted after crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Crash was 1 street over from fatal crash a week ago and a street over in another direction from a 2017 fatal

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Most Read