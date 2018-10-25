Langley Memorial Hospital: Million dollar matching donor revealed

Eric Woodward still wants to ensure the full $2 million is donated to an ER expansion and MRI suite.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is revealing the identity of the donor who has offered up $1 million to match all donations made in October to Emergency Response.

It’s newly elected Township councillor and Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward that’s behind it.

“I was inspired after a lengthy visit to the emergency department a few years ago,” said Woodward, co-founder of the donating organization, the Eric Woodward Foundation.

“The caregivers there work so hard each and every day for all of us, in a space that we all know is just too small and out-of-date. Everyone in Langley deserves better,” he added.

The Emergency Response fundraising campaign kicked off earlier this year to build a new emergency department at Langley Memorial Hospital.

Woodward said he took his inspiration to the board of directors of his recently formed foundation and they confirmed a commitment of $1 million to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation to encourage others in the community to join the cause.

“We’re deeply committed to the sustainability and ongoing vitalization of Langley,” says board chair Tom Kirstein.

“The Eric Woodward Foundation was created to support charities and causes within Greater Langley and we couldn’t think of a better way to start to fulfill our mandate and improve life for future generations than through supporting a new emergency department.”

To date, the match has generated more than $980,000 in donations to the campaign.

But according to Woodward, that’s not enough.

“Originally, we agreed to end the match on Oct. 27, but we’re committed to giving a full million dollars. If the community can step up and raise that last $20,000 we will honour the full million dollar match.”

From now until Oct. 31, all donations to the campaign will be matched, dollar for dollar until the million-dollar match is exhausted – resulting in up to a $2-million gift for the campaign.

To have a gift matched, dollar for dollar, donors are encourage to visit langleyer.com/match.

The new emergency department is slated to open in fall 2020 and will double the current footprint and ensure that as Langley continues to grow, people in this community will have access to emergency care, in a space built to meet their needs.

The new MRI – a first for Langley – will be operational in 2019, and support more than 7,500 exams within the first 12 months.

