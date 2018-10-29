Langley Memorial Hospital ‘saved my life’

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Ian Newby is recovering from a near-death experience thanks to the Aldergrove Firefighters and Langley Memorial Hospital, and is now working toward enjoying his retirement years with his wife Doreen.

When the angels come knocking on our doors, some of us see the light… and others feel the heat.

For Ian Davidson Newby, a near-death experience last summer was a life-changing moment. One that he will be eternally grateful to the Aldergrove Firefighters and Langley Memorial Hospital for because they him a second chance when he feared it was the end.

Ian and his wife Doreen are well-known and active members of the Aldergrove community, participating and contributing to numerous local causes and events. As the proprietors of International Movie Services, the Newbys provide military and civilian vehicles and costumes to film shoots across the continent. They also bring their military vehicles such as tanks and Howitzers to the Aldergrove Remembrance Day ceremonies, as well as to the Cruise-In and Aldergrove Fair Days, among many other events and causes they support.

And after the terrifying experience Ian suffered on August 24 — and the expert help provided by Langley Memorial Hospital — the Newbys have a new cause that they are putting their hearts into: pledging their own donation to the million dollar matching capital campaign kick-started by Langley Township Councillor Eric Woodward.

“If our health services hadn’t been doing their jobs I would not be here today,” said Ian.

“Anyone who thinks our health system isn’t working is wrong.”

He says he should have taken heed of the early warning signs before he suffered a massive pulmonary embolism August 24. The 74 year old had put his lack of breath and energy down to the wildfire smoke that enveloped the region last summer.

“I was being stupid, macho, ‘pain is your friend’ — never do self-diagnosis instead of getting down to the doctor and getting him to figure out what was wrong,” said Ian.

“We were swamped with movie orders at work and I was by myself when I just went down on my knees with my face up against an armchair. I managed to roll onto my right side, pull out my cell and hit Emergency.

“I told 911 that I thought I had a heart attack, I was alone and my vision was starting to go, and they managed to get Doreen on her cell. I could hear the sirens coming and Doreen got the employees to guide the fire department into our site while she ran over to me.

“The firemen propped me up, got me on oxygen and looked at my vital signs. Two ambulances came and took me on Code 3 to LMH, and the hospital had my catscan up on monitors before Doreen got to the hospital. The doctors said it was the most massive blood clot they had ever seen, 95 per cent occluded, and said I shouldn’t be conscious,” said Ian.

LMH doctors called regional hospitals and found three surgeons at Vancouver General who were just finishing up in the operating theatre and would be available for Newby once he arrived there.

“They put me on a life support ambulance and a young nurse at LMH, who was quite determined that I was not going to die on her watch grabbed a defibrillator and joined me on the road, riding the catbird seat, ready to plug me in if something happened.

“When I got there the surgeons said I was too far gone, and if they went in through the groin or throat it would kill me. They pumped me full of a massive blood thinner to soften the clot so my body’s enzymes could attack it and I spent the first of three nights in the ICU wide awake all night because I was afraid I might not wake up if I went to sleep.

“During that time the doctors said ‘no one can believe you survived it’, but I beat the odds. Recovery takes a full six months to totally break down the clot and expel it from your body, but I wouldn’t have had even that chance if it hadn’t been for the Aldergrove Fire Department and Langley Memorial Hospital.”

Ian and Doreen have since personally delivered “thank you” cards to both the fire hall and LMH — and they have also responded to the million dollar matching donation campaign at LMH by making their own donation to the LMH campaign.

“I did see the light, and it was just a totally fortunate chain of circumstances that I am still here. It has totally changed my philosophy on life — I am not indestructible and will not live forever. Doreen and I are taking one week off per month while we transition the business management to British Army Major Kenny McMillan, who retires next year and is coming to Canada under our sponsorship.

“I’ll still have my hands in the business, I love it, but it’s time for me to ease off and enjoy my time with Doreen.”

The Newbys and McMilan will be present, along with half a dozen army vehicles, at the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph, as they always are.

Ian is also looking forward to the Nov. 25 Ceilidh at Coghlan Hall.

“I will support everything I can in this community. I am so grateful for everything in my life.”