Langley’s Soroptimists looking for award nominees

Women can now apply online.

The Soroptimists of the Langleys are looking to hear about area women who could use a hand to achieve their dreams.

The women’s organization is accepting applications for the Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women.

The LYD Awards are cash awards given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families.

“The Live Your Dream Award is the signature project of Soroptimist International of the Americas which is a volunteer organization for women committed to improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment,” explained Diane Summers, president of Soroptimist International of the Langleys. “Our club is proud to have presented an average of three LYD Awards each year to deserving local women.”

Recipients seek to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training or education, but do not have the resources to do so. The awards are meant to offset any costs associated with the recipient’s efforts to attain higher education, including tuition, books, supplies, child care or transportation costs.

“The most challenging aspect of the Live Your Dream Award program is getting applications into the hands of eligible women,” she noted. “We hope that the community will help us reach out to deserving women who strive to attain higher education in the hopes of better supporting themselves and their families.”

For the first time, applicants are encouraged to complete their application process online rather than being overwhelmed with paperwork. The application can be found online at soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards.

