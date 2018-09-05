Plenty of parking at Langley’s biggest car show

The Cruise-In has arranged for several parking lots this year.

This Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In is all about cars – but where do you park yours?

“The best place for us would be if they park in the old mall parking lot, because we charge $5 and everything goes to charity,” said Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson.

While Patterson would prefer folks to park at the mall, located in the 3100 block of 272nd Street, near the eastern end of the display of vehicles, there are several other locations that have free parking as well.

Aldergrove Athletic Park and school site off 29th Avenue can accommodate 450 cars, and a further 300-plus cars can be fit on the gravel all-weather sports field there, which will be opened for the event.

To the north of Fraser Highway, Philip Jackman Park on 32nd Avenue can hold another 100 vehicles.

Getting around the Cruise-In should be a little easier this year, as 272nd Street will be open to traffic this time. That means that visitors can use 272nd or 264th to access roads to the north and south of Fraser Highway.