SHARE: Horses and barns synonymous with Langley

Hugh Martell shared this photo of horses in front of a Langley barn.
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:
We want to see Langley through your lens
and
Pedestrian-only secrets exist in Langley
and
A wet summer’s day in Fort Langley
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________