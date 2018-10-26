Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynryd announce stop at Abbotsford Centre

Iconic southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at Abbotsford Centre in March. Iconic southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at Abbotsford Centre in March.

Southern-rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a date in Abbotsford next spring as part of the Canadian leg of their Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

The group hits Abbotsford Centre on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. for their final stop on the tour.

The band’s career has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalogue of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.

Their two-year farewell tour will have logged over 50 stops by the end of 2018.

The tour derives its name from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s song The Last of the Street Survivors and the band’s fifth studio album, Street Survivors, that is certified multi-platinum by and includes the platinum-certified single What’s Your Name.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 1990s.

The tour features original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn.

The southern rockers are best known for the platinum-certified Sweet Home Alabama and self-proclaimed signature song Free Bird.

They are also know for everlasting hits such as Simple Man, Gimme Three Steps, What’s Your Name, Call Me The Breeze, and You Got that Right.

The 2019 Canadian leg will feature one of the most celebrated musicians in Canadian history, special guest Randy Bachman.

The two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame is one of few artists to hold the distinction of topping the charts in two different bands: American Woman with The Guess Who and You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet with Bachman‐Turner Overdrive.

In addition to Bachman, special guests on the farewell tour include Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

Tickets for the Canadian run of shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.