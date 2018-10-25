Veteran traffic cops share tips and experience in Langley

Two senior officers will meet and chat.

Ever wanted to sit down and have a chat with a police officer about how not to get pulled over?

In Coffee With a Traffic Cop, the unit commanders of the Deas Island and Port Mann Traffic Services, which patrol major local highways, will drop by the Willoughby McDonalds at 20037 84th Ave. on Nov. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The two officers, who have more than 60 years experience in traffic enforcement, will be available to chat with members of the public on traffic law, enforcement, and their careers catching speeders and dangerous and impaired drivers.

The event is open to anyone who wishes to drop by.

