VIDEO: Langley residents ridding their homes of hazardous waste

A two-day collection event hosted by the Township and City of Langley saw potential record numbers.

Hundreds of Langley residents participated in a two-day collection event where they dropped off hazardous waste items at the Township’s operations centre in Murrayville on Saturday or Sunday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

It was the fifth time over the years that Terry has used a free Township of Langley event to help clean up his garage.

This time out, he brought some bear spray from his old camping days, a bit spray foam, and a bunch of tree stump sealer to Langley’s Household Hazardous Waste Event in Murrayville.

“This is really a great thing. I don’t know if other municipalities have this,” said Terry, who read about the event in his local newspaper. “When you think of in the old days, when people used to dump this on the sides of the roads, and things like that, this is absolutely fabulous,” he said.

Much like Terry, other residents often have items lurking in their basements or backyard sheds that are no longer needed. But people are unsure of where to safely dispose of them, said Township of Langley solid waste coordinator Debbie Fleming.

That’s the motivation behind this 18th annual collection event, Fleming said, directing traffic through the yard Sunday. She took a second away from the lineups to note that Saturday was the busiest she’s ever seen with vehicles lined up out the gates of the Township’s worksyard, and well down 48th Avenue.

She expressed gratitude to all the “patient” residents who waited to get in and rid themselves of various forms of household hazardous waste for free this weekend at the annual two-day collection event hosted jointly by the Township of Langley and the City.

She noted lineups were a little shorter Sunday, but hundreds were still expected that day alone.

Last year, they collected more than 45 tonnes of potentially toxic materials, everything from bleach, and brake fluid to fire extinguishers, paints, antifreeze, and much more.

• Stay tuned to find out how much was colleced this year, and what the most unusual items were that got dropped off.

